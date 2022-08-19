Boys & Girls Club announces grand re-opening of Fitness Center

Last month the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club announced the grand re-opening of their new, state of the art fitness center, now named the Steven “Stash” Schaeffer Fitness Center. Thanks to a generous donation, the fitness center now has all of the latest and greatest brand new cardio and fitness equipment.

Stop in and check it out Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Membership is $40 per month, and a free fitness consultation comes with membership.