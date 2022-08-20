Golf Tournament raises dollars for programs for youth

On Aug. 6, American Legion Post 401 held a golf tournament at the Tioga Golf Club in Nichols, N.Y. According to American Legion Post 401 Commander, Tom Craven, 16 teams in a Captain and Crew Format supported the event.

The first place team won with a score of 60, the second place team was one stroke behind at 61, and third came in at 63.

There were plenty of raffles available, and a 50/50 raffle for those in attendance.

Tioga County Commander Ed Bidwell organized the event. The proceeds raised will go back to The American Legion Post 401 for Children and Youth Programs.