Guest Editorial: National Immunization Awareness Month

August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month. Immunizations, often referred to as vaccinations, are important for people of all ages and to prevent illness from various diseases.

Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have postponed vaccination and well child visits while following guidance to stay home. Now is the time to get back on track. These visits are essential and your health care provider has taken all necessary steps to ensure your family’s safety while visiting their office.

Children attending daycare and pre-K through 12th grade in New York State must receive all required doses of vaccines on the recommended schedule in order to attend or remain in school, unless they have a valid medical exemption. Unvaccinated children can spread vaccine preventable illnesses to those who can’t be immunized for medical reasons. This includes children and adults with leukemia and other cancers, and people of all ages receiving treatments or medications that weaken their immune systems.

Talk with your primary care provider to make sure you are up-to-date on all of your recommended vaccinations. It’s important to know each and every vaccine-preventable disease has the potential to quickly reappear if vaccination rates drop. Even though efforts continue around educating the public about the importance of being up to date on vaccinations, in 2020, less than 50% of children in Tioga County aged 24-35 months received their recommended vaccine series, compared to over 60% in New York State.

It is important that when you are looking for advice and information about immunizations that you get your information from reliable sources. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics, and the New York State Department of Health have excellent information. Be cautious when viewing information from various social media sites.

Tioga County Public Health reminds residents of the importance of speaking to their primary care provider about which immunizations they should receive. Visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/index.html to see the full list of required immunizations.