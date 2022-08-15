Photos: Porchfest 2022

Chix from the Stix performs at Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The band John Truth Experience performs during Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The first Owego Porchfest 2022, held on Aug. 6, gathered the community together at several porch locations in the Village of Owego. Guests, pictured here, enjoy live music while sitting in comfortable chairs under a pop-up tent, which provided much needed shade on a hot, sunny day. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The Latimer Lee Band performs during Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Guests enjoy the music of The Latimer Lee Band on Aug. 6 during Owego Porchfest 2022. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Kevin Doupe performs during Owego Porchfest 2022, held Aug. 6 in downtown Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Alex Van Tassel performs during Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
KidBess performs at the Elks Lodge during Owego Porchfest on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A beautiful, hot August day brought music lovers out for the Owego Porchfest 2022. Multiple vendors were set up at Ahwaga Park on Aug. 6, as well as other locations along the porch route. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Next to Kin performs at Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Guests enjoy comfortable chairs while listening to live music by Brewhaha during Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Guests enjoy live music by Gordie Gottlieb at Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Guests gather to listen to Mary McPherson at Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Mary McPherson performs during Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The Susquehanna Country Club performs during Owego Porchfest 2022 on Aug. 6. The band drew one special fan (as seen through the door screen). (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
