 August 20 Poetry Reading to feature Dante Di Stefano and Joe Weil

Join the Tioga Arts Council for a free poetry reading featuring the new work of Dante Di Stefano and Joe Weil on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council (TAC), located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Dante Di Stefano is the author of three poetry collections: Love Is a Stone Endlessly in Flight (Brighthorse Books, 2016), Ill Angels (Etruscan Press, 2019), and Lullaby with Incendiary Device, which was published alongside collections by H.L. Hix and William Heyen in a three-in-one volume titled Generations (Etruscan Press, 2022).

Along with María Isabel Àlvarez, he is the co-editor of the anthology, Misrepresented People: Poetic Responses to Trump’s America (NYQ Books, 2018). His book-length poem, Midwhistle, is forthcoming from University of Wisconsin Press in 2023. He is the managing editor of DIALOGIST.

Dante lives in Endwell, N.Y. with his wife, Christina, their daughter, Luciana, their son, Dante Jr., and their Goldendoodle, Sunny.

Joseph Weil is an assistant professor that teaches poetry as well as fiction at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. Since 2008, four full length volumes of his poems have been published: What Remains (Night Shade, 2008), Painting the Christmas Trees (Texas Review Press), The Plumber’s Apprentice (New York Quarterly books, 2009), The Great Grandmother Light, New and Selected (New York Quarterly books, 2013), A Night in Duluth (New York Quarterly books, 2016), and The Backwards Year (New York Quarterly books, 2020.)

Weil currently makes his home in Binghamton with his wife, and two children, Clare and Gabriel.

All are invited to join them in the TAC Gallery. For more information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.