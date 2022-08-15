Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga to help welcome students back to school this summer

As hard as it might be to believe, the summer is quickly coming to a close. With families starting to consider what will be needed to be ready for the new school year, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga and the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club are stepping up to make sure students have everything they’ll need.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the two organizations are teaming up to host a Back to School Party for everyone in the community to enjoy. The block party will be held on the Catholic Charities campus at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, N.Y. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Given the state of the economy across the country, times can be tough for some here in our community,” said Renee Spears, executive director at Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga.

She added, “If we can take some little stresses off the table by making sure students are ready for the first day of school, then that’s what we want to do. We’re extremely grateful to have partners in our community who also put the needs of others before themselves. Not only will students get what they need to be ready for school, we want to make sure there’s some fun mixed in for the entire family to enjoy before the summer ends.”

This year’s event will include a handful of giveaways and activities for all in attendance. School-aged children will receive a free backpack with some necessary school supplies and a free haircut so students can look their best for the first day of class. Free hotdogs and hamburgers will also be available for anyone in attendance along with crafts, face painting, and other fun activities to enjoy.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department will also be on hand to provide Operation Safe Child IDs. Several representatives from a variety of local organizations will also be present with family and child related information and resources.

This year’s block party is sponsored by M&T Bank.