What’s Happening for the week of August 14, 2022

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

AUGUST

Tie Dye Canvas Bags, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in August, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a produce “leave some, take some” stand.

AUGUST 16

Berkshire Free Library’s third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon members will meet for a picnic and BioBlitz, 6 p.m., Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, 2817 Cotton Hollow Rd., Sayre, Pa. (behind the former Litchfield Elementary School). Bring a dish to share, your own table service and drink. After the meal, the group will do a one-hour BioBlitz to document the abundant birds, insects, animals and plants around the center. Club meetings are free and the open to the public. For more information, contact Inga by calling (607) 425-7426.

Drop in on Tuesday Kids’ Crafts, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to come make Q-Tip Painted Dragonflies!

Music of “Piano Notes”, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a recurring event, happening on the third Tuesday of the month throughout the warm weather season.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

AUGUST 17

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too!

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill United Methodist Church, corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road, Owego.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group!

AUGUST 18

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page, 10 a.m. This week they will read stories about school.

AUGUST 19

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Pedro, Ragtime Piano, Patriotic and Modern Classics, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This week Ms. Jess will read school stories.

AUGUST 20

Community Dance, Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The community dance will take place from 5-9 p.m. with a one hour beginner lesson in Foxtrot at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. they will open dancing with a blend of ballroom, courts, Latin, rhythm, and Swing Styles. The cost is $10 per person. Beverages and snacks will be available.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blacksmith Guild, Bement-Billings Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring your own lunch and a beverage. New members are welcome. Call Doug Dayger at (607) 669-4489 for more information.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open from noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. For more information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

Build with LEGOs, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

AUGUST 22

The Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring a dish to pass, own beverage, and table service. Meat is provided. New members are welcome.

Kirby Band Concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Kirby Park, Nichols. Concerts are free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs.

AUGUST 22 to 25

Candor Vacation Bible School, 5:30 to 8 p.m., doors open at 5:15 p.m., Allen Memorial Baptist Church, Foundry Street parking lot, Candor. For ages four (potty trained) thru entering sixth grade. Register online at www.AMBCCandor.com/candor-vbs-2022/.

AUGUST 24

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too!

AUGUST 25

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

USS for Kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center. New, free underwear and socks for kids, and gift cards for shoes for Tioga Central children.

AUGUST 26

Depot Friday Nights: Tom and Marie, Acoustic Tunes from the 60’s and 70’s, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

Van Etten Library Book Club, Milkman by Anna Burns, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St. Van Etten.

AUGUST 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

USS for Kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center. New, free underwear and socks for kids, and gift cards for shoes for Tioga Central children.

AUGUST 31

Annual Meeting for the Smithboro Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., Kerry Root’s home, 2095 Rt. 17C, Barton, N.Y.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too!

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Aug. 30. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.