County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather

By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.

Things kicked off slowly on Tuesday, with the Pie Contest, Arts & Crafts Barn, animal exhibits taking shape, and the near assembly of Gillette Rides was taking shape for fairgoers.

For Tuesday’s rodeo it was a packed house, with nearly the same sized crowd arriving for Wednesday’s demolition derby.

The Owego Pennysaver was at the fair all week, taking photos and video of all of the action. We go to print by Friday, so more photos and results from various contests can be found in next week’s print edition.

You can also view a host of photos and video on The Owego Pennysaver Facebook Page.