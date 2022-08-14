County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather

By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
Bobbie Kuhlman, 4H Resource Educator, kept busy getting all of the 4H exhibits and activities in place on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Things kicked off slowly on Tuesday, with the Pie Contest, Arts & Crafts Barn, animal exhibits taking shape, and the near assembly of Gillette Rides was taking shape for fairgoers.
A cowboy’s prayer and an introduction of the most important guest, as the announcer said, the American Flag at the Tioga County Fair in Owego, N.Y., and as a prelude to the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. (Photo by Wendy Post)
For Tuesday’s rodeo it was a packed house, with nearly the same sized crowd arriving for Wednesday’s demolition derby.
Some rodeo action on Tuesday, and during the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Owego Pennysaver was at the fair all week, taking photos and video of all of the action. We go to print by Friday, so more photos and results from various contests can be found in next week’s print edition.
The Midway was open in time for Tuesday evening’s rodeo event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Brody Hines and his Mini Rex named Cyan are pictured in the 4H Animal Exhibit Barn on Tuesday. Brody is a member of the All Over Clover Kids 4H Club. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some demolition derby action on Wednesday at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Hillbilly Mafia was a favorite during Wednesday’s demo action. The car also carried a Breast Cancer symbol, honoring Katherine Whittemore who passed on July 20, 2021, leaving a legacy behind. Katherine, or Kate, was also a strong supporter of 4H. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A determined demo drive, gets geared up for the action. (Photo by Wendy Post)
im Morris moves Demolition Derby cars out of the derby area on Tuesday, and during the Tioga County Fair’s demolition derby. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some demolition derby action on Wednesday at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some demolition derby action on Wednesday at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This driver means business, during the demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some demolition derby action on Wednesday at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
First responders from Owego, as well as surrounding companies, standby to provided services, if needed, during Wednesday’s demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The hard workers behind the demolition derby. Here they are set up in the pit area on Wednesday, and for check-ins for this year’s demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This derby family is ready for some derby action. They were running in the derby on Wednesday night in honor of several friends of the racing community that are no longer with us, like George Swansbrough Sr., who passed away last month. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some minor adjustments are made as this car and driver prepare to enter the derby on Wednesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
These two young cowboys are waiting for the day that they can enter the rodeo. Here, they are pictured at the Tioga County Fair on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Raffle tickets were sold on Wednesday for a chance tor drive the pictured demo car during Friday night’s derby feature. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the family of Kendyl White, the Warrior. (Photo by Wendy Post)
These two cowboys were keeping an eye on the rodeo on Tuesday night at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Audra Marks and Jonathon Marks, who serves as Board President for the fair, look on at the rodeo activity on Tuesday as the announcers, above, entertain guests. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This bull is waiting for his turn in the rodeo ring. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some Rodeo action at the Tioga County Fair, held Tuesday, Aug. 9. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This bucking bronco is giving this rider a run for his money. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This bucking bronco comes barreling out of the gate. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Rodeo at the Tioga County Fair, held Tuesday, Aug. 9. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Rodeo at the Tioga County Fair, held Tuesday, Aug. 9. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jim Morris and Eric Johnson, two of the hardworking volunteers behind the scenes, and also members of the Tioga County Fair Board. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured are Miss Rodeo New York, Ericka Vrooman; Miss Teen Rodeo New York, Ella Blunt; and Li’l Miss Rodeo New York, Ryan Marie. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A ribbon is cut on Tuesday near the Midway by Jonathon Marks, Fair Board President, and assisted by Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO and Owego Free Academy students Layla and Jackson.
Sadie Kistner and her American Fuzzy Lop named Salty Caramel Crunch are pictured in the 4H Animal Exhibit Barn on Tuesday. Sadie is a member of the Hands on Home Schooler 4H Club. (Photo by Wendy Post)
4H members and families ready their animals for exhibit during fair week. This photo was taken early on Tuesday, and as the animals were on display in the 4H barns. (Photo by Wendy Post)
ake Kunze, doing a great job with volunteer coordination during the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Kathy Nichols, fair volunteer, works the fair gate at the end of Elm Street and near the 4H exhibits. Nichols is also a member of the fair’s board. (Photo by Wendy Post)
