‘Shady Strong’ to raise funds and awareness of ALS with Bluegrass Festival and Chicken BBQ Competition

Shady Strong, a newly formed not for profit in Tioga County that is raising awareness of ALS, is planning a benefit for Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 8 p.m. According to the organizers, this is their inaugural fundraiser, and will include a bluegrass festival, chicken barbecue and competition at Rawley Park in Richford.

The goal of this event is to raise money that will further the ability to raise awareness of ALS. More importantly, stated one of the organizers, we’ll be giving back to families in our local area that are currently on their ALS journey.

Kristin Oliver’s father, Bob Shady, was diagnosed in 2018 with service connected ALS. Not many people know that veterans are two times more likely to get ALS based on their military service.

Oliver, from Newark Valley, stated in an email, “My dad had a short battle with ALS lasting only 18 months; since then we have made it our mission to raise awareness and spread information, and now this year we want to give back locally to other families that are on the same journey we were.

ALS is an always-fatal disease with no cure, and very few medications that are used to slow progression. It is extremely expensive to care for someone with ALS, and during Oliver’s journey they were blessed with the help of the VA; but they understand that this is not the case for everyone, and want to help support other families.

The organizers for the event have set a goal for raising $25,000 through this fundraising event. The inaugural Shady Strong Backyard Bluegrass and Barbeque Competition is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m., Aug. 20 at Rawley Park, 13334 Route 38 in Richford.

To donate to Shady Strong, volunteer or learn more, visit www.shadystrong.com or find them on Facebook.