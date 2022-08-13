Sideways Spencer steals the Omar Lightner Cup

Since 1998, Champion Speedway has hosted the Omar Lightner Cup in honor of the former Vestal Police Officer and Track worker and enthusiast who was very helpful to so many riders in the early years of the venue. It is an event that the riders always look forward to and produces some great racing. This summer’s show, on July 30, was no exception!

Former track champ Mikey Buman was back for the first time in several weeks and won his handicap heat. but aggravated an ankle injury in the semi and had to pull out of the meeting after. Another former track champion, Spencer Portararo, would go on to win his handicap heat race with young up and coming racer, Caleb Stewart, running second. Buman was not the only big name to go out in the semis after taking fifth, as Len McBride, the current and five time track champion, had an equipment failure and suffered a DNF. Portararo stayed hot with a win, and another 5-time track champion, Adam “The Missile” Mittl, also won his semifinal.

McBride rebounded with a convincing scratch heat win while Portararo continued racking up wins as well. McBride was out in front again in the scratch semis when his motor seized and dropped him to last. Jerry “Buefford” Harman would inherit the win and along with Adam Mittl, a transfer to the final.

Portararo again won his semi and Mike Cortese would take second to earn a berth in the Main. McBride jumped on a second bike for the last chance and was leading coming out of turn two when the chain came off and caused a tough crash, ending his horrible night of mechanical gremlins. Without McBride making the restart, it opened things up for a good battle between Trenton Lane, Alex “Hazard” Heath, and Stewart and Harris, in which Lane put a nice ride together to claim the last transfer position.

The experienced Mittl would blast off the line first in the Omar Lightner Cup Main event using his Scotts Headers / TANKS AUTO Sales / Justice Bros / Arai Helmets Powered GM to take over a comfortable lead over Portararo. Mittl and Portararo went around for three laps in that position, but Portararo was determined not give up his perfect night and he made a big move on the outside dirt line on the last lap on his Justice Bros / Scotts Headers / TANKS AUTO / Moonbeam / Harman Boyz GM to overtake Mittl and claim his second Lightner Cup Championship to the applause of the crowd.

To conclude his unbeaten evening, Portararo came out once more in the handicap main off the 50-yard line and weaved his way through lower yardage riders within a few laps to go on and take the final checkered flag. The Hornet Levi Harris was second, and Cortese 3rd.

The next event at Champion Speedway is the Larry and Kathy McBride Memorial on Aug. 13, which is always another top-notch event on the East Coast Speedway calendar.

Omar Lightner Scratch Main Event: 1. Spencer Portararo, 2. Adam Mittl, 3. Mike Cortese, 4. Trenton Lane, 5. Jerry Harman

Last Chance: 1. Trenton Lane, 2. Caleb Stewart, 3. Alex Heath, 4. Levi Harris, 5. Len McBride (DNF Crash)

Handicap Main: 1. Spencer Portararo, 2. Levi Hornet Harris, 3. Mike Cortese, 4. Alex Heath, 5. Adam Mittl DNF, 6. Jerry Harman DNF

D-2: 1. Red Rooster Brian McManamon, 2. Dana Mayhem Marsh, 3. Bunk Harris, 4. Anthony Terenzi

D-3: 1. Chloe Schnurr, 2. Rayzor Ray Schweiger, 3. Scott Vargo, 4. Voytek Dojka, 5. Alexis Heath, 6. #5

JR D-1: 1. Cody Pierce, 2. Joel Farwell, 3. Macoley Saunders, 4. Dalton Marsh

JR D-2: 1. Lilly Cornell, 2. Kabriel Howard, 3. Jenson Pierce

TRIKES: 1. The Legend Donnie Archibald, 2. Daniel Henninge, 3. Aaron Vogel, 4. Jordan Taft, 5. Justin Vogel

Dirt Bikes: Macoley Saunders