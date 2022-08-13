TOI to host ‘Exploring Summer Vegetarian Dishes’  

Have you ever been curious about what is included in a vegetarian meal? Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for “Exploring Summer Vegetarian Dishes” on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

With increasing food costs, you will learn how to include “complete” proteins using pantry staples, such as beans and legumes. This hour-long, fun filled presentation will be facilitated by Registered Dietitian, Rachel A. Mischler, and will include two dishes to try.

All are invited to come and experience new flavors and creative combinations. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.