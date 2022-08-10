Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 28, 2022, property located at 27 State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Austin Rentals Inc. to Jacob Silber for $130,000.

On July 28, 2022, property located at 62 Dean Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from William and Florence Cunningham to Cody and Chelsey Cunningham for $37,500.

On Aug. 1, 2022, property located at 17 Exeter Ave., Town of Owego, from Daniel Johnson and Tina Caswell to Steven Hoernicke for $240,000.

On Aug. 1, 2022, property located at 449 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Donna Diles and Dale Williams to Jared and Jessica Giannicchi for $169,300.

On Aug. 1 2022, property located at 20 Sunnyside Dr., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Charles Ayers Ind. ans As Trustee to Jamie Bercaw for $150,000.

On Aug. 1, 2022, property located at 1036 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from John and Sharon McFadden to Travis and Jennifer Gusse for $327,250.

On Aug. 3, 2022, property located at 690 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Kenneth and Darlene Terry to Your Dynamic Cleaning LLC for $130,000.

On Aug. 3 2022, property located at 20 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Josemar Almanzar and Jenny Aswad to Frank Prokop and Diana Karriker for $165,000.

On Aug. 3, 2022, property located at 101 Florence St., Village of Waverly, from Cesar and Laura Deleon to Trevor and Kaylie Morse for $143,000.

On Aug. 3, 2022, property located at 256 Owego St., Village of Candor, from David and Candy Ross to Judith Winckler for $200,000.

On Aug. 3 2022, property located at 290 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from David and Jill Reese to Andrew Gascon for $191,000.