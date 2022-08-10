Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022 there were 77 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., Owego Police were dispatched to a Disturbance on North Avenue near Main Street. Upon arrival of the officers, about 40 people were involved in a large argument and fighting. Tioga County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police assisted the Owego Police in controlling the incident.

Owego Police charged several individuals with Violation of Disorderly Conduct and Fighting, with scheduled court appearances in the Village of Owego Court.

Aiden L LaForest, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for a Fugitive from Justice Arrest Warrant issued by State of Pennsylvania, Athens Township for Petit Larceny. LaForest was being booked and processed, when he escaped from custody. LaForest was captured and charged with Escape in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), he was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brandon L Barney, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D – Felony) and Attempted Assault with a Weapon – Knife (Felony), following investigation of Attempted Assault on Temple Street. Barney was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Juvenile, age 13 of Spencer, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the Juvenile being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)