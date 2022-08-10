National Night Out puts the spotlight on Community

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, National Night Out was celebrated in communities nationwide, to include Owego. Held at Marvin Park, Owego’s celebration was hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Police Benevolent Association (PBA); support from village officials, fire departments, trucking companies, and various volunteers made the event happen.

The evening included music by Devon Lawton & The In-Laws, free food, a cornhole course provided by the Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery, face painting, a bounce house, dunk tank, a helicopter landing by Guthrie, and a touch-a-truck scenario featuring truck displays by Taylor Garbage, which was a favorite with their mechanical system; Lopke; Scott Smith and Son; Valu Auto; Relyea Recovery; Ben Weitsman & Son and Upstate Shredding; Johnson’s Pools & Spas; the Owego Apalachin School District; and Global Industries.

Sponsorship for the event included Tommy McCartney from Vortex Solutions, and Scott Smith & Son. A 50/50 raffle and donation jug also helped pay for this free event. Owego’s PBA funded the majority of the event.

“This is what we do,” said Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy who coordinated the event in a short amount of time.

Well received, the event drew approximately 500 guests throughout the evening, allowing an interaction with the officers that serve and protect their communities.

Represented were officers from the Owego Police Department, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, and the State Police, who brought a simulated crash kit with them. Roseanne Gennett, who arrived to display her car with the Shangri-La Classic Cruizers, was the winner of the 50/50.

All had a good time at this free event. Stay tuned for the 2nd annual Village Appreciation Night, coming up on Oct. 7 with details to follow.

