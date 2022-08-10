National Night Out puts the spotlight on Community

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, National Night Out was celebrated in communities nationwide, to include Owego. Held at Marvin Park, Owego’s celebration was hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Police Benevolent Association (PBA); support from village officials, fire departments, trucking companies, and various volunteers made the event happen.
Guthrie Air lands at the Tioga County Fairgrounds on Tuesday for National Night Out. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The evening included music by Devon Lawton & The In-Laws, free food, a cornhole course provided by the Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery, face painting, a bounce house, dunk tank, a helicopter landing by Guthrie, and a touch-a-truck scenario featuring truck displays by Taylor Garbage, which was a favorite with their mechanical system; Lopke; Scott Smith and Son; Valu Auto; Relyea Recovery; Ben Weitsman & Son and Upstate Shredding; Johnson’s Pools & Spas; the Owego Apalachin School District; and Global Industries.
A special guest, a Marine that recently left the service, was brought on stage and recognized during a performance by Devon Lawton & The Inlaws during National Night Out, held Tuesday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sponsorship for the event included Tommy McCartney from Vortex Solutions, and Scott Smith & Son. A 50/50 raffle and donation jug also helped pay for this free event. Owego’s PBA funded the majority of the event.
Face Painting was offered during National Night Out, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
“This is what we do,” said Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy who coordinated the event in a short amount of time.
Guests at the National Night Out event, held Tuesday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, were able to take a close look at a helicopter flown by Guthrie into the event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Well received, the event drew approximately 500 guests throughout the evening, allowing an interaction with the officers that serve and protect their communities.
Guests lined up with the Shangri-La Classic Cruizers, watch as Guthrie Air departs from the National Night Out event on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Represented were officers from the Owego Police Department, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, and the State Police, who brought a simulated crash kit with them. Roseanne Gennett, who arrived to display her car with the Shangri-La Classic Cruizers, was the winner of the 50/50.
Pictured are Dee Rung with her 1991 Camaro and Kevin Rung, with his 1989 Camaro. The two head up the Shangri-La Classic Cruizers, and brought in some cars for the National Night Out event on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
All had a good time at this free event. Stay tuned for the 2nd annual Village Appreciation Night, coming up on Oct. 7 with details to follow.
Rose Winters, an OA School bus driver since 1978, and Dawn Goodrich, a bus driver for ten years, participated in National Night Out on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Taylor Garbage Truck was a favorite, as guests watched a demonstration of the hands free dump mechanism. (Photo by Wendy Post)
First responders were represented at National Night Out, held Tuesday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured, Devon Lawton & The Inlaws entertain guests during National Night Out, held Tuesday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Trucks brought in by local business leaders were on display for National Night Out, held Tuesday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Police Chief Joseph Kennedy prepares to get dunked during National Night Out, held Tuesday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured is Dusty McCartney and Austin Armstrong, along withTommy McCartney from Vortex Solutions, who served as a sponsor for the National Night Out event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Roseanne Gennett is pictured next to her classic car during National Night Out, held Tuesday at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Gennett was the winner of the 50/50 raffle, and arrived that night with the Shangri-La Classic Cruizers. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A cornhole course was provided by the Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery for Tuesday’s National Night Out event at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Wendy Post)
