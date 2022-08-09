The Athens Senior Citizens met July 13 at the Airport Community Center Hall for a dish to pass lunch with lots of desserts, zucchini casserole, meatballs, salads, and fruits. The President, Ted Benjamin, gave the invocation before they ate.
The meeting opened at 12:45 with 22 members present. Their guest, Cindy Estelle from Monroeton, Pa., joined the group. The secretary and treasurer reports were read by Ginny Malone and approved.
They voted to bring back their decision to make a $25.00 donation to the library for passing members in their memory. Special remembrances go to Dick Biery, past president; Adeline Payne, past secretary; Larry Turner, past chaplain; and Jim McCloe, past treasurer.
They celebrated July Birthdays: Sherri Foster, Grace Geffert, and Patty Benjamin. They had cake and sang to the seniors, especially Grace Geffert, who turned 99. Last month Bill Wall turned 99 as well. They had one wedding anniversary on July 28 of 60 years for Mr. and Mrs. David Estelle.
Tina Gabriel, Marsha McCormick and Patty Benjamin won door prizes. The 50-50 winners were Ginny Malone and Tina Gabrial.
The group’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, at noon at the Sayre American Legion, located on Cayuta Street in Milltown and under the pavilion. The seniors group will provide grilled cheeseburgers and hot dogs with rolls. Members are asked to bring a dish to pass, table service and drink. The guest speaker will be Tina Pickett, state representative. Guests are welcome.
Ted closed the meeting at 1 p.m. with prayer for their missing seniors, and they all sang God Bless America.
