Painted Pony Championship Rodeo coming to the Tioga County Fair  Pictured is the opening ceremony from last year’s rodeo. The Painted Pony Championship Rodeo will be held this year on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. (File Photo / Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert August 8, 2022

The Tioga County Fair, taking place Aug. 9-13 at the Fairgrounds in Owego, will be hosting a full Rodeo presented by the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand area. This event is co-sanctioned by The International Professional Rodeo Association  [IPRA] and the American Pro Rodeo Association [APRA].

Rounding them up during last year’s Painted Pony Championship Rodeo at the Tioga County Fair. (File Photo / Wendy Post)

Featuring their award winning stock, these Rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls will be competing for championship titles for the IPRA Finals. Contests include Barrel racing, steer wrestling, bronc busting, calf roping, and Bull Riding. 

The Painted Pony Championship Rodeo welcomes guests and participants during last year’s Tioga County Fair. (File Photo / Wendy Post)

Award winning Rodeo Queens and Bullfighters will be in attendance too. There will be an autograph session prior to the event. 

To learn more about the Rodeo and other events happening at the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com or Follow them on Facebook.

