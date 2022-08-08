Whittemore’s vision complete with opening of Home Central Showroom in Owego

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Home Central held a bittersweet opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at their newly opened showroom, located at 133 Central Ave. in Owego. The project was part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project initiated by Katherine Whittemore, former president and owner-operator of Home Central who passed away in July of 2021.

According to Ryan Rennells, general manager of the Owego, Candor and Vestal Home Central locations, stated that the newly opened showroom was Katherine’s vision.

“This was really her baby,” said Rennells as the ribbon was about to be cut, bearing the fruits of Whittemore’s labor.

“She got this all started,” said Rennells of Whittemore’s efforts prior to her passing from breast cancer in 2021.

Alicia Cerretani, who will serve as the showroom’s manager, said that the project was long in the making, and that they designed it for the community.

The building at 133 Central Ave. in Owego, which once served as a paint and appliance shop, and then D&B Auto, sat vacant until Whittemore decided to utilize the DRI, in addition to an investment by Home Central, to bring life to the corner building in the heart of downtown Owego.

Cerretani noted that the showroom’s opening is a huge deal, stating, “We don’t have anything here like this, and we hope to get another 100 years out of this old building.”

But to look at the building you would not believe it was that old. With original beams that have been preserved, and graced with new flooring and fresh paint, the showroom allows customers to select their complete design for their project, while staff members assist in the selection and delivery. They also have a list of certified contractors that they can refer customers to for any installation.

“We want people to know you can come here to shop,” added Cerretani, noting that with Home Central, their focus is on the community.

“Not only can people come and select windows and designs for their projects, the owners are local and the workers are local,” she added.

Now open on Central Avenue, the showroom will serve as an all-purpose design center where homeowners and contractors can tour a wide selection of cabinet styles and finishes, countertops, windows, doors, flooring, siding, and more.

To learn more about Home Central Stores and their locations and hours, visit http://homecentralstores.com.