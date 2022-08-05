Two new exhibits open at TAC for the month of August

On Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Tioga Arts Council will present their August 2022 exhibitions featuring artist Sonji Lee and four-year-old Luciana “Chi Chi” Jubilee Di Stefano. Following the opening night on Friday, the exhibits will remain on display until Aug. 30 with hours of Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Artist Sonji Lee will be present on opening night with her exhibition, titled “Reflections from the Pond”. Lee’s work focuses on a connection to nature, and the deep love and respect she feels for it.

“I also utilize many repurposed and reclaimed finds in my art; from rusty old metal found in ‘dumps’ to family heirlooms, antique cut nails, saw blades, copper, old tools, and many other items that are gifted to me or that I find on my excursions,” said Lee, adding, “The undying respect of the land is of the utmost importance as I reclaim the natural objects in my art. Many of the gifts of nature and the repurposed objects that I use are collected on my daily hikes around this beautiful property. I hope that my art will inspire others to seek answers through a deep, compassionate, and loving relationship with nature.”

NYSEG is sponsoring Lee’s exhibit.

The August 2022 youth exhibition will feature Luciana “Chi Chi” Jubilee Di Stefano, and is titled “Jubilation.”

Luciana is 4-years-old and loves to draw, with a strong interest in drawing faces and her family. Her biggest artist inspirations are Frida Kahlo, Judith Scott, Coco Chanel, Gustav Klimt, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Of Judith Scott, she says, “I love that her sister brought her to an art school.” Luciana has dreams of becoming a doctor, a dancer, and an artist one day.

When asked, “Why do you love art,” Chi Chi responded, “Everyone wants art, and I need to make art for them. It’s my favorite thing.”

A private donor is sponsoring this exhibition.

For more information on this and other arts council activities, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org, or call the Gallery and offices at (607) 687-0785.