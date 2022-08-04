Step Out and Feel the Light

If we don’t love the land, we won’t protect it. And then we’ll lose it. The earth is a living system and our well being is closely tied to the health of the planet. Everything is interconnected; there’s no separation. The air we are breathing was on the other side of the planet a few days ago. We’re inhaling the oxygen that trees exhale. The molecules of our bodies are the same molecules of the planet: oxygen, carbon, and water. If there’s pollution on the planet, it’s in the body too.

Now, with the acceleration of global warming and climate change, there’s awareness and a great urgency to halt these changes; we can’t continue at this pace.

On some level people know our current lifestyle is destroying the physical and emotional health of human beings, all other species, and the planet. The wealth of spiritual knowledge is gradually being replaced by physical wealth, as the ‘almighty dollar’ becomes our support.

“Human beings didn’t evolve to sit at a desk for eight hours a day to earn money slouching over a computer screen.” In buildings and windowless offices with fluorescent lights, we are removed from our natural habitat. By depending on ‘physical wealth’ instead of ‘spiritual wealth’, our connection with nature has weakened or broken, resulting in the misuse and destruction of our natural resources. It is causing nature and the animal kingdom to suffer, and not surprisingly, stressing people as well.

What everyone is really hungry for “is to feel alive, to feel good.” To do this, pay attention daily to the rule of Step Out and Step In.

Step Out and See the Light: See nature. Spending time outdoors reminds us that we’re part of the natural world, the larger cosmos, and dependent upon it. Studies show that being in nature improves mood and sleep, accelerates healing, increases the ability to focus, and boosts the immune system.

“I often sit on my back porch as the sun goes down and drink a toast to nature. It’s my way of paying homage to the beauty of nature. The experience is very calming, meditative and spiritual. I wish more people in the world could partake of these things and appreciate the benefits.’ – Owego Pennysaver Readers Column –

Step In and Become Light: See through your third eye. Take time to go within the self and be in silence; it is the source of power. Do not think too much. When we learn to create silence in our minds, peace will flourish in the soul. Take time to listen to the language of nature and to listen with your mind to God. Take time to laugh, it is the music of the soul. Take time to appreciate the sustenance and wisdom of nature. Thus, feeling loved and protected, nature will once again applaud and “drink a toast!’ to mankind.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)