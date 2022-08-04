Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Pettit Larceny (Misdemeanor), following report of Theft on E. Temple Street. Barrett was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Timothy A. Wheeler, age 40 of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the City of Elmira Court. Wheeler was turned over to Elmira Police custody for arraignment at Chemung County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Spencer J. Davis, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (C Felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following a Domestic Violence Incident on Lackawanna Avenue. Davis was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court. Davis was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on bail.