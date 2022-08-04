BRC plans Berkshire Creekside Park Dedication; Dedication, bonfire, food to highlight event

The Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) is pleased to announce that the final (north) section of the Berkshire Creekside Park walkway was completed on June 15, 2022. David Black’s team, Siteworx Inc. of Whitney Point, did a fantastic job on the walkway, in addition to leveling the space outside walkway perimeter.

The Floyd Hooker Foundation, the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation, the Community Foundation of South Central New York, and Margaret and Harriet Patch provided funding for this final walkway section. Preparation for the paving was completed by the Berkshire Highway Department and the BRC.

Plans are underway for a celebration of the opening of this new park, with an event planned for Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. The event will include a dedication, a bonfire and food, along with other activities. The Berkshire Fire Company and Highway Department will also participate, both with vehicles on display for participants to view. All are welcome to attend.

The BRC also wants to thank the Patch family for their generous contribution, which paid for the park sign.