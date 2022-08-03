Chamber of Commerce to host After Hours event

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is inviting guests to attend a Business After Hours event on Aug. 4 at the Tourism offices, located at 200-204 Front St. in Owego. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Networking with business and community members is a hallmark of Business After Hours. New members are encouraged to attend. There will be time for individual businesses to briefly discuss their services.

The cost to attend is $10, and reservations are requested by Aug. 3. There will be appetizers from The Owego Kitchen. To reserve, call the Chamber at (607) 687- 2020, or register online at www.tiogachamber.com.