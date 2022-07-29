Cleaning up in Apalachin

On July 16, ten Apalachin Lions renovated the Apalachin Lions Park at the western end of Main Street and Route 434, which has been transformed thanks to their efforts. The Lions also improved the Garden Club plot across Main Street, which they voluntary maintain for them.

In the park, three very large broken tree branches (from the snowstorm) were removed, many shrubs trimmed, and the old creosote logs / supports were removed. The park is now ready for a new welcome sign, which is being designed.

The Town of Owego agreed to pick up the debris that was collected, which amounted to three large piles. A neighboring business owner also agreed to take some of the debris.