ACHIEVE hosts 67th Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Ceremony 

Over 350 individuals, staff, elected officials, and business and community members came together for an evening of recognition and fun at ACHIEVE’s 67th Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Ceremony, presented by the ACHIEVE Foundation Board of Directors and Mirabito Cares.

Featuring a brief Arc New York Membership meeting, the Awards Ceremony recognized ten exceptional award winners, providing an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of ACHIEVE’s individuals and the support of community partners and staff.

Erik Geizer, chief executive for The Arc New York, joined other special guests including Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, and Assemblyman Joe Angelino to help ring in the festivities.

“This evening’s awards afford ACHIEVE the opportunity to highlight individuals who have recognized significant personal achievements during the year, and others who have made meaningful and significant contributions to our agency,” said ACHIEVE’s Chief Executive Officer, Amy Howard, adding, “After three years apart, it’s truly a welcome honor to have opportunities like this evening to highlight the support of our community and the accomplishments of tonight’s winners.”

As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the Mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties. To learn more about ACHIEVE and their programs, visit www.ACHIEVENY.org.