Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Open House to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, Tioga Opportunities Inc. will host an Open House to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 2-3:30 p.m. at their 110 Central Ave. location in Owego. The community is invited to take a tour of the Family Health facility, meet and speak with staff, and learn more about the resources and services offered by WIC and at the Family Planning Clinic. Attendees can also enter to win a Kwik Fill gas card.

Celebrated each year during the first week of August, World Breastfeeding Week aims to raise awareness of the health and wellness benefits of breastfeeding and the importance of supporting mothers to breastfeed for as long as they wish. WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program provides supplemental food packages, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support for eligible infants, children, and women.

For more information on this event and to learn how the WIC program may benefit you, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.