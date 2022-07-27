Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 15, 2022, property located at State Route 38, Town of Owego, from Thomas and Penny Hunter to Edvin Mazariegos for $47,000.

On July 15, 2022, property located at 744 Douglas Dr., Town of Barton, from Shirley Tyrrell and Fredrick Howey for $200,000.

On July 15, 2022, property located at 454 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Sharon Porter to Kyle Palumbo for $100,000.

On July 19, 2022, property located at 9 Williams St., Town of Owego, from Patricia Woltman to Mahmoud Smadi for $55,000.

On July 19, 2022, property located at 60 State Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from Carol McCarthy to Robert and Chelsea Corey and Kathy Comstock for $45,000.

On July 19, 2022, property located at Fulton Street, Village of Waverly, from Gerald and Betty Keene to Pamela Page for $2,500.

On July 19, 2022, property located at 53 Main St., Village of Owego, from Ann Lounsberry to Dmytro Yaskal and Kim Zwisdak for $130,000.

On July 20, 2022, property located at 28 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Daniel and Brenda Eby to Michal and Donna Ditoro for $230,000.