Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 7, 2022, property located at 14 Pembroke Dr., Town of Owego, from Anne Brady to Rebecca Lockett for $232,800.

On July 7, 2022, property located at 26-28 Lake St., Village of Owego, from Margaret Tillapauch to Elizabeth Balshuweit for $112,000.

On July 7, 2022, property located at 26-28 Lake St., Village of Owego, from Elizabeth Balshuweit to Andy & Son Barbershop LLC for $140,000.

On July 8, 2022, property located at Barbertown Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Margaret Hellmann to Gary Hoyt for $9,411.

On July 8, 2022, property located at 430 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Joseph Hatef and Kathleen Panepinto to Elaine and Michael Connor for $189,000.

On July 8, 2022, property located at 8311 State Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Susan Wagner As Atty. In Fact and Marilyn Bikos By Atty. In Fact to Richard Laflower for $106,276.

On July 8, 2022, property located at 253 Rockefeller Rd., Town of Richford, from William and Margaret Ferris to Waylon and Randy Partridge for $26,500.

On July 8, 2022, property located at 114 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Henry Peters Jr. By Atty. In Fact and Donna Babcock As Atty. in Fact to Kathleen and Raed Al-Jallad for $130,000.

On July 11, 2022, property located at 9 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot #5, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. and As Atty. In Fact to Alan Burdick for $39,900.

On July 11, 2022, property located at 7 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Christopher Edwards and Laurie Herzog to Linda and Nina Marciana for $135,000.

On July 11, 2022, property located at 1 Debra Lee Dr., Town of Owego, from Kevin and Hannah Kelly to Zachery Taylor and Dakota Angevine for $156,700.

On July 11, 2022, property located at 381 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Kathleen Nickerson to Sophia Givre and Ryan Mead for $275,000.

On July 11, 2022, property located at 6193 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from South Owego Bible Church to Michael and Alicia Chilson for $130,000.

On July 11, 2022, property located at 11 Plane Lane, Town of Spencer, from Giselle Shollenberger to Robert and Jeanne Moore for $205,000.

On July 12, 2022, property located at 9 Field Day Dr., Town of Owego, from Apalachin Fire Department LLC to CGREEN VI LLC for $120,000.

On July 12, 2022, property located at 5455 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Mark and Cynthia Gregrow to Eddie Hollenbeck III and Christy Phillips for $120,000.

On July 12, 2022, property located at 26 Spring St., Village of Newark Valley, from Emily Cole to Samuel Mazzarese for $114,480.

On July 13, 2022, property located at 226 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Jennifer Welch to 226 Street LLC for $65,000.

On July 14, 2022, property located at 4 Woodside Rd. E., Town of Owego, from Shane and Christy Brophy to Asif Adnan and Tanziya Sacker for $250,000.