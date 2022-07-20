The most IMPORTANT thing going on today is a move from a material focus to a spiritual focus. It is a move from the external to the internal, to the awakening of self-awareness. This resurgence of the awareness of the human spirit is quietly growing, amidst the current breakdown of external social, economic and political systems of the world.

By drawing power from inner spiritual resources, a critical mass of human beings is empowering a new approach to living. This life-sustaining energy of spirituality frees the soul from the limitations of the old model of body consciousness that has lasted a few thousand years. Self-awareness is easy and begins with simply taking a mental step back and observing our thoughts, feelings, attitudes and actions.

I now understand my true story: I am an eternal being of light energy. My form is an invisible point of pure light consciousness. I was never born and I will never die. I am imperishable. I am peaceful. I am powerful. I feel renewed and no longer ordinary. I feel delighted as self-awareness continues to grow.

When I am full, complete, having conquered selfish needs, then I can be naturally generous. Generosity is like a tree in season, whose fruit is available to anyone for the picking. My being is open to others to share the fruits of my good wishes and pure thoughts without any obligation.

“Only a powerful soul can offer love. Only a powerful soul can afford to be humble. If we are weak, then we become selfish. If we are empty, we take; but if we are filled, we automatically give to all. That is our nature.” –Dadi Parkashmani.

Actually, the whole of humanity is like a tree; each human being is connected with the Seed of this human world tree. With the awareness of being part of a beautiful tree connected to a master Seed, we appreciate how we are connected, what we have in common, how to be in community and conversation with each other, so with a unified front we are ready to mobilize for the next situation and move forward together.

Just as we make it a priority to keep our phone battery fully charged everyday, we must also make it a priority to keep the battery of the soul fully charged. To be unified, filled and sustained by God, take time to empower yourself daily. Sit quietly and connect your mind to the One Source, the Master Generator. In this awareness, allow your self to recharge and renew. Success is measured by others, but Satisfaction is best. Satisfaction is measured by our own soul, mind and heart, and blessed by God.

