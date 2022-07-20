Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 4, 2022 through July 10, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 10 traffic tickets were issued.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Joshua J Clapper, age 37 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) for violating an Order of Protection. Clapper was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John J Bair, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by Tioga County. Bair was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.