Readers’ Column for the week of July 17, 2022

Whatever happened to taking responsibility for one’s actions and not blaming others or demanding that others help you get out of trouble? If you know drugs are illegal IN RUSSIA, why would you bring them in and then blame America for not getting you out of jail; if the police tell you to stop, why do you run or fight with the result being shot or injured and then blame the police for shooting you; if the police pull you over and you take off and get into an accident, why is it the fault of the police; if you choose to have unprotected sex and get pregnant, why is it society’s problem to provide you with an abortion or pay to raise your children. Think clearly before making a decision then stick by it and don’t blame me if it doesn’t work out.

~

In case you don’t pay attention to Albany and New York politics, Governor Hochul has just effectively nullified your concealed carry rights in New York State via the erroneously named Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Via, an illegal parliamentary trick, last used by Andy Cuomo to pass the SAFE Act, the 3-day Smell test required by New York’s Constitution was ignored, and your Concealed Carry Permit is now as worthless as the plastic it is made from. Our legislators never even read the bill, a veritable wish list of every conceivable idea the New York City-controlled legislature could imagine. Yes, folks, it’s not hyperbole, you really did just lose your Constitutional Right in New York. This bill did nothing to stop violent crime or criminals; it did eviscerate your hard-earned CCW Permit.

~

Has it occurred to anyone but me that the people who are shouting about going “green” everything to save the planet for future generations are also the people who are shouting the loudest about abortion rights?

~

This is an FYI for the Town of Owego Highway Department; just letting them know that people do live on Mead Road and Hakes Road in the township. These are not “seasonal use only” roads, but are used very frequently by many drivers. The condition of these roads is pathetic. Driving over 10 mph is risking damage to your vehicle. PLEASE do something to make these roads meet at least a minimum standard of usability.

~

Someone at the county level decided last Thursday afternoon to demand verification of a form – which was properly filed – by Friday afternoon or they’d shut down the dinner vending at Newark Valley’s Depot Friday Night concert, which they DID! I’ll bet the Historical Society lost well over $1,000 that night, not to mention the hours of cooking and baking that were wasted, and the time spent trying to locate the required form. We sure hope the 300-plus attendees understand that it was paperwork and NOT the food that caused so many people to scramble around looking for something to eat! SHAME on the bureaucracy!

~

I know that McMaster Street has a lot of traffic, mostly to bypass the North Avenue traffic, and I understand that. The majority of the traffic is no problem since the drivers tend not to speed. Then there is the other traffic. It is made up of all types of vehicles, cars, SUVs, trucks and motorcycles, the same as the sane drivers. The problem is that they think it is necessary to put the pedal to the floor when they come around the corner onto McMaster and ignore the speed limit, or in the case of some motorcycles they continue to noisily rev the motors and also ignore the speed limits. It is a residential street and I fear someone is going to get hurt, or worse. We need to have some police presence.

~

NY State Senate Bill S1549E in the 2021-2022 Legislative Session Prohibits public schools from using a native name, logo, or mascot. Candor Central has had an Indian Mascot going back to its first formalized sports programs. The Indian Mascot logo is not on the newest website. What will be the revised one if there is to be one? How will and who will decide the selection of a new Mascot if there is to be one?

~

I sure hope the person that wrote in about solar farms stealing sun rays from the garden was joking.

~

I would like to know when one of our politicians is going to get a decent Internet service provider to provide faster speed to the village of Owego.

~

I have a question out there for all you good folks reading the Pennysaver; why does somebody have four, if not more, cameras attached to their house? Are they paranoid, do they have something to hide, are they afraid of somebody? Why would somebody have four if not more cameras attached to the side of their house?

~

I’m a senior citizen and I live in Owego and I keep hearing stories about people receiving refund checks for some kind of a tax thing. Is this from our income taxes, state or federal, or is this for a property tax? Several of my friends have received them. I don’t know how they’ve been given out and I have not yet. I don’t even know if I am qualified. Is there any place I can get information about this refund?

~

My question to the village of Owego trustees has gone unanswered. Yes, I’d like to know why the mayor or the board of trustees have to have two code officers at a total price of $80,000 a year and now the two code guys need a part time secretary, yet they drive through the residential sections of the village and see junk, lawn garbage, debris, high grass, etc., etc. What do we need these code guys for? What do they do all day long?

~

My name is Gary and this month I am doing a 15-mile swim challenge that is sponsored by Wounded Warriors. Their link is woundedwarriorproject.org for information.

~

The Tioga County judgeship is a very important post and it’s too bad that the voters of Tioga County don’t have a choice.

~

I was wondering, is there any place in Tioga County where you can take old electronics?

National Political Viewpoints

A couple of weeks ago I saw a comment in this column that said the Supreme Court isn’t supposed to make laws. I agree with that statement wholeheartedly. It then went on to say that the Supreme Court IS making laws. As a result I’m confused about what the writer is talking about. What laws has the Supreme Court made?

~

Keeping things simple. If Trump is not prosecuted, there will no longer be democracy.

~

The country will never be the same until we become united again.

~

I just had to laugh over this article written by a democrat who said that any republican involved in the Jan. 6 doings should be prosecuted to the extent of the law. What about all the stuff that went on beforehand with the rioting, the looting, the burning, the robbing? All of it was mainly from the democrat party. I am a democrat and I believe they all should be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law and I also feel that Brittney Griner, who broke the law in Russia, should be held accountable and now she is begging Biden to get her off and yet she did not want anything to do with the national anthem? She didn’t want to have it played; she didn’t want to stand for it.

~

When is Joe Biden going to start taking some of the blame? It’s Trump or Russians, Trump or China, Trump or the Republican Party. When is Joe going to pull up his panties and start blaming him and the democrats for some of this stuff that is going on, especially the high gas prices? It’s ridiculous.

~

Donald Trump wasn’t a moron. The real moron is the guy that’s in there now. What good has he done for our country? All he has done is ruin it.

~

I have a big question. How can that basketball woman, Griner, play any professional sport when she is taking drugs? I’d love to know the answer to that one.

~

I cannot believe Biden is going to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil. Does this man not realize we don’t need their oil and Saudi Arabia is not our friend? Biden has got to be impeached, Kamala Harris has got to be impeached, and we need republicans. Remember to vote republican in November. Help is on the way!

~

Newsflash. The Marxist democrats have been howling that one million barrels of oil from our strategic oil reserves did not go to China through Sinopec where Hunter Biden just owns a 10% share. Turns out it was only 950,000 barrels. Also, the big guy just created a department of corruption headed by the same guy who led the old Iran peace deal where the U.S. deposited $400 million in cash at Terran Airport to seal the deal. Biden’s idiocracy continues.

~

I’m still laughing. Joe just does not get it. If it’s not written on a cue card he has not a clue. I cannot help people who watch and believe fake news. Are you better today than a few years ago? How’s your 401 looking? But I do stand corrected as Joe does have a plan. He has a plan to not hold himself accountable for the mess that we are in. His plan is to blame others for his incompetence.