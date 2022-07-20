14th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor ‘Tribute Ride’ set for July 23

On July 23, and for the 14th time, motorcycles, cars, and oftentimes airplanes will take an approximate 100-mile trek down Route 38 for the annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor “Tribute Ride”, set to depart at 11 a.m. from Owego Free Academy, located on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, N.Y. Registration for the police escorted ride takes place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the day of the ride.

Departing Owego on Route 38, the riders will stop at American Legion Post 800 in Groton, and then on to the American Legion in Hannibal.

The New York State Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor was dedicated on Veterans Day of 2009 by the New York state legislature in recognition of the service and sacrifices of those who served in the Vietnam War. The approximately 100-mile stretch of highway, also known as New York State Route 38, was specifically chosen because it runs through the center of the state and is near the memorials of two Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipients, 2LT Terrence Graves of Groton, USMC; and SP4 Robert F. Stryker of Throop, U.S. Army.

2LT Terrence Graves was killed in action by an enemy sniper as he led his squad to helicopters that were waiting to take them away from danger.

SP4 Robert F. Stryker died in combat when he sacrificed himself on an exploding grenade near Loc Ninh. Stryker’s brave actions saved the lives of six of his men.

Both of these posthumous Medal of Honor recipients with local ties have memorials near the Tribute Ride route.

Those that participate in the emotion-provoking ride do so for various reasons, with many joining the ride in recent years in vehicles decorated with flags, others in jeeps, or on the side of the road, waving flags and showing support.

For Rick Neild, it is what he does to keep his son’s memory alive and to continue carrying a message. His son, Captain Tim Neild, served over 18 years in the military, retiring after a traffic accident that occurred in 2012.

Back in October of 2017, Tim gave into his demons within, according to Rick, and completed his suicide. Following his tragic death, Team Timmy was born, an effort that raises awareness through fundraisers and an annual Ride for Life event. You can find out more about “Team Timmy” on Facebook.

Rick will be participating in Saturday’s ride not only for Tim, but for all that served.

“The Vietnam Veterans Ride is an annual showcase that not only pays tribute to the soldiers of that era, but to all soldiers who have ever served,” said Rick, adding, “People have a tendency to forget what a troublesome time this was in our history. Soldiers were not looked upon as defenders of our country; instead they were shunned for fighting an unwanted war.”

“In reality,” he continued, “none wanted to be there, they were just doing their duty trying to defend this country we so love. Never forgetting their oaths and duty, soldiers of that era never wanted future soldiers to go without the aid, compassion and support that is needed when returning home.”

Tribute Ride participants often pick up additional riders along the way, driving through towns and communities, some with draped flags, others with roadways lined with residents giving them a warm “welcome home.” This all culminates in Hannibal, N.Y., where riders will enjoy some camaraderie.

“There is nothing so warm and friendly as a Veteran who also rides,” said Rick, adding, “It’s an honor to be part of this group. To see the number of those participating, and those who stand along the road waving flags and saluting as the ride goes by is truly breathtaking and brings pride filled tears to one’s eyes as we travel along together.”

But his real reason, Rick recounted, “Having lost my son, an Army National Guard Captain, an Afghanistan war veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star and was lost to military suicide, I ride for him, and for all Veterans who gave their lives, along with all of the Veterans who have done their duty and served this great nation. When I ride my boy rides with me, when we ride, we ride with honor.”

Chapters 377, 480 and 704, along with Blue Knights Chapter 17, will sponsor Saturday’s Tribute Ride. To learn more, contact Dan Baker, Chapter #17 of the Blue Knights, by calling (607) 229-8153. You can also find the event at www.Cyberspokes.com.