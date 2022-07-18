Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey, we are the Three Musketeers. Our Mom came to live at Gail’s house on March 6 and we were born on March 11. We were lucky to be born at Gail’s house then because a big snowstorm came in April, and we would probably not have made it. Thank you Gail.

The grey kitten’s name is Pigpen. I’m not sure how I got that unfortunate name, but I have a problem with my left eye. The right one works fine, so I’m good; I get around fine. And I love to play with my siblings.

Sally is a little dilute. We are all 4 months old. We have been fixed and had our shots and we all love to play. Especially with each other.

The little Tiger is Linus, a little boy that likes to play and be like all the other kittens.

We are ready to find a nice house with kind and loving people to take care of us and let us run and play like we want to. We enjoy each other’s company, but we know most people don’t want three kittens all at once; maybe you could take two, or if not, one.

We would very much like to start running and playing, so if you are interested in any of us could you call Gail and tell her that you would be interested in one of the Three Musketeers! We’ll be waiting. We would be very excited to come to your house!

If you want to help Gail by donating, please make out your check to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.