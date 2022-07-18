Pat Kane to present at ‘Music in the Glen’

Pat Kane will present a concert of original, Irish, and beloved tunes on Tuesday, July 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glendale Park in Endicott, and as part of this year’s Music in the Glen performance series directed by Rob Weinberger.

Pat Kane is a seasoned showman, being a singer, dancer, actor, and instrumentalist since childhood. On fiddle, guitar, whistle and bodhran, he plays jigs, reels, square dances, airs and hundreds of ballads from Ireland and America. Pat has been working full time for over 40 years, in pubs, clubs, concerts, schools, colleges, and festivals. Since 1994 he has also been the leader of the band, West o’Clare.

Music in the Glen (MTIG) 2022 is an 18 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, surfer, folk, Indie, New Orleans, world, Caribbean, and bluegrass styles, performed by some of our region’s top musicians. Musician Rob Weinberger created the event in 2020 to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music after most other events were cancelled. It also provided musicians with rare and welcomed opportunities to perform. The series was well received and well attended, which led to its return in 2021 and now in 2022.

The concerts are held in Glendale Park, located at 400 Glendale Dr. in Endicott, and begin again on July 18 and will run through Saturday, Sept. 3. Shows begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and will run for two hours, weather permitting.

There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, and easy parking is available 100 feet away. All shows are free, though $5 to $10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians.

Since relocating from New York City in 1995, Rob Weinberger has served the Southern Tier as a musician, teacher and healer, and has performed or recorded with more than 50 acts.

For more information and a full list of acts, visit www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530.