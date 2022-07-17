Photos: Owego Pennysaver Editor presented James W. Wright Journalism Award

On July 9, 2022, Wendy Post, editor of The Owego Pennysaver Press, received the James W. Wright Journalism Award for her coverage of the events leading up to the 2021 Central New York Firefighter’s Association Convention held in Owego. She was also awarded for her coverage of the convention itself.

The award was presented on July 9 in Hamilton, N.Y. and presented to Post by the Central New York Firefighter’s Association.