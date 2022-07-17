On July 9, 2022, Wendy Post, editor of The Owego Pennysaver Press, received the James W. Wright Journalism Award for her coverage of the events leading up to the 2021 Central New York Firefighter's Association Convention held in Owego. She was also awarded for her coverage of the convention itself. The award was presented on July 9 in Hamilton, N.Y. and presented to Post by the Central New York Firefighter’s Association.
Posted By: psadvert
July 17, 2022
On July 9, 2022, Wendy Post, editor of The Owego Pennysaver Press, received the James W. Wright Journalism Award for her coverage of the events leading up to the 2021 Central New York Firefighter’s Association Convention held in Owego. She was also awarded for her coverage of the convention itself.
Wendy Post carried a special coin with her to receive the James W. Wright Journalism Award in Hamilton, N.Y. last weekend, an award presented by the Central New York Firefighter’s Association. The coin honors Matt Porcari, firefighter who died in the Line of Duty in 2013. The first James F. Wright Journalism Award received by Post was for the publication’s coverage of services for Porcari, as well as his funeral.
The award was presented on July 9 in Hamilton, N.Y. and presented to Post by the Central New York Firefighter’s Association.
Be the first to comment on "Photos: Owego Pennysaver Editor presented James W. Wright Journalism Award"