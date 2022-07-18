Read books, win prizes with the library’s summer reading program

The Coburn Free Library has kicked off its summer reading program. Join them to win prizes for reading over the summer. Each registrant under 12 also receives a stuffed reading buddy.

Summer reading lasts until Aug. 26. There is a reading prize log and performances / programs for all ages. If you are searching for free, educational entertainment this summer, the Coburn Free Library has you covered.

Register online at https://coburnfreelibrary.org/summer-reading/ or sign up at the library, located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

For more information on the summer reading program, contact them at (607) 687-3520 or email to director@coburnfreelibrary.org.

Watch for the August events at the library, which will host orchestra performances, science programs, poetry club, book clubs, and live animals such as police canines, therapy animals, and mini-horses.