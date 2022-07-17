What’s Happening for the week of July 17, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

JULY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JULY 17

Southern Gospel group The Lesters will perform for Concerts on the Green in East Smithfield, Pa. The concert begins at 6 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary.

JULY 18 to 21

Exciting Adventure in Australia Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:15 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, contact Bonnie Garrity at (570) 888-1850 or visit https://redeemvbs.myanswers.

JULY 19

Tioga County Humble Poets Society (ages 13 and older), 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Lego Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m. via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87313241837, Meeting ID: 873 1324 1837, Call In: (646) 558 8656.

Google Docs and Google Drive Tips and Tricks, 1 p.m. To register visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class you would like to sign up for. Or give the library a call (607) 757-5350 and they can assist.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill United Methodist Chuch, Whittemore Hill Road, Owego.

Tioga State Bank Car Show, 5:30-8 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park, Waverly. Rescheduled from July 13. Event is free to car show participants and the public.

The Dirtmeister, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Shark-a-palooza Story Time, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) meeting, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Board of Health meeting, 7:30 a.m., second floor Multi-Purpose Room of the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. The public is welcome to attend in person. If special accommodations are needed, call (607) 687-8630 prior to July 21.

JULY 23

Smithboro United Methodist Church Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21 Church St., Smithboro.

The Great and Powerful Dave, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blueberry and Book Festival and Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Berkshire, breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

JULY 26

Tioga County Humble Poets Society (ages 13 and older), 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Outdoor Water Party, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Magician Ron Cain, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Smart Speakers: Uses, Features and More, 1 p.m. At the designated time visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Electric City Aquarium, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JULY 29

Tim Collins Family Improv Workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration required, call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to reserve a spot.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Summerfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trout Ponds Park, 44 Spring St., Newark Valley. There will be music, food, crafters, classic cars, a Chicken BBQ, Kids Ninja Course, Sheriff IDs, parade at 10 a.m., Duck Race at 4:30 p.m., and fireworks at dark. For more information, visit northerntiogachamber.org.

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, Route 38, Newark Valley. To call and place order to 4 p.m., call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. To benefit NTYL.