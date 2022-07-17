Jeff Gural Nominated Chair Of Public Buildings Reform Board with the Biden administration

In a recent press brief out of the White House Briefing Room, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate four individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration, to include Jeff Gural who was nominated to serve as Chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board.

Locally, Gural is known to most as owner of Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, N.Y., and Chairman of American Entertainment and Racing, LLC. With an outpouring of community support offered by Gural since the opening of his casino in Nichols, many turned out on July 6 in Nichols, N.Y. to help him celebrate a milestone birthday of 80.

Outside of the positive impact that Jeff Gural has made on the local community, and especially veterans, his accomplishments extend much further than that.

Gural serves as Chairman of GFP Real Estate LLC. Prior to his current role, he served at Newmark Knight Frank in several capacities including as Chairman until 2017 after which he became Chairman Emeritus.

He was also a member of the staff of Diesel Construction Co., where he was responsible for the supervision and construction of more than one million square feet of new office space.

Gural is a member of the Executive Committee of The Real Estate Board of New York, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Times Square Alliance, and member of the Board of Trustees of The New School.

Gural was also Vice President of The Broadway Association, member of the Board of Directors of the Statue of Liberty Foundation, and President of The Realty Foundation of New York.

Gural is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Civil Engineering. He is married to Paula, has three grown children, and five grandchildren.

Also announced for nominations in the recent brief were Phillip (Phil) A. Washington, Nominee for Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration; Henry V. Jardine, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles; and Diane Kaplan, Nominee for Member of the Board of Directors for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.