‘Sundaes at the Farm’ to showcase Tioga County’s agricultural roots at Spencer Farm 

The Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group announced Sundaes at the Farm, planned for July 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at Spencer Farm, located at 3657 West Creek Rd. in Newark Valley. This family-friendly, agricultural event is fun, educational, and free.

As in the past, there will be self-guided barn tours with the farmers on hand to answer questions, baby calves and other farm animals, educational displays, the 4-H food booth, and live music. The Tioga County Dairy Princesses will serve free ice cream sundaes, with toppings made from local ingredients.

Every year hundreds of residents and visitors travel the country roads of Tioga County to attend Sundaes at the Farm, which is hosted by a different farm every year, to celebrate the agricultural roots of Tioga County. The event is described as a fun way to spend the day, a great way to get to know your local farmers, and to learn about local agriculture. Spencer Farm is a working farm, so attendees are advised to wear proper footwear.

Located in Newark Valley, New York, the Spencer Family Dairy Farm is a first generation dairy farm owned and operated by Todd and Josie Spencer of Newark Valley, N.Y.

Todd and Josie started their career milking with 16 cows on Sept. 16, 1986 on a small farm at the south end of the village of Newark Valley. They continued farming there until January 1999 when they purchased the farm where they still operate today. They have grown their herd at this location from 32 cows to 140 cows and 150 young stock.

In 2005 they built a three-row barn. The intent for this barn at the time was to have a place for their growing number of cows that no longer fit in the existing tie stall barn, and to have a specific spot for their dry cows and for some young animals. It did not take long for them to outgrow that barn.

With their boys, Cody and Chris, wanting to be a part of the farm, Todd and Josie built a six-row free stall barn in 2017. With building this barn they are now able to have all of their animals in the barn for the winter. In the summer, they are able to have the young stock out on pasture, allowing them to have all of their cows that are milking to be housed in the free stall and only brought to the tie stall for milking.

The Spencer’s recently purchased an additional 70 acres from an adjoining farm, and now own 270 acres and crop a total of 450 acres in Northern Tioga County.

They also welcomed new additions to the family. Cody and his wife Marcy’s daughter, Marcelene, and Chris and his wife Paulette’s son, Grant.

Sundaes at the Farm is sponsored by the Tioga County Farm Bureau, Leprino Foods, Tioga Downs Casino, Ward and Van Scoy Feeds, Tioga State Bank, Farm Credit East, Dairy Farmers of America, Home Central and American Dairy Association North East, with product donations from Chobani (Yogurt), Cabot Cheese (Cheese), and Dairy Farmers of America (Milk). The ice cream is sourced through the Cornell CALS Dairy Bar and toppings have been purchased from local producers.

The Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group (TC ARG), a county association made up of representatives from several Tioga County organizations and farmers who collaborate on agricultural initiatives and events, hosts the event.

For more information, contact the Tioga County Tourism Office at the Tioga County Visitor Center, located at 200-204 Front St. in Owego, or call (607) 687-7440. You can also visit the Facebook Page, Sundaes at the Farm, for updates and more information.