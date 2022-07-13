Richford memorial honors early settler and former slave

A memorial stone was dedicated in honor of Augustus Van Buren on July 3 in the Richford Congregational Church Cemetery, located on Route 38 in Richford, N.Y.

Church members, community residents and special guests gathered for the dedication on the cemetery grounds.

Pastor Christopher Corlett shared a story from the Book of Philemon (New Testament), and where Paul writes a letter to Philemon explaining that Philemon’s slave, Onesimus, had run away to seek refuge, and upon hearing Paul’s sermon had asked to be baptized.

Pastor Corlett touched upon the main theme of the story, which is to treat each other equally and as, “The brotherhood of all believers,” and added, “And that is how we should see each other in the Church.”

Augustus arrived in Richford in 1818, and was a former slave. His family was welcomed and became members of the Church in January 1823.

According to historical records, Augustus and his wife, Sebyl, settled on about 21-acres of land located on Belden Ryan Road in Richford, and that he purchased from Gad Worthington. Augustus had worked seven years for a Judge Walker while in Lenox, Mass., which in turn led to his freedom.

Interestingly, it is said that Augustus, a slave in the Van Buren family in Kinderhook, N.Y., often carried the infant Martin Van Buren in his arms. Martin Van Buren later became the eighth President of the U.S. (1837-1841), and who served as Vice President and Secretary of State under President Andrew Jackson. An educated lawyer, Van Buren also served as Governor of New York, and held a New York Senate seat.

In Van Buren’s later years, the elder statesman emerged as an influential anti-slavery leader. Van Buren passed away in July of 1862, and when the Civil War had been active for a little more than a year and during the time of fierce battles in Virginia.

In Augustus’ later years, it is noted that President Van Buren would often send money to Augustus, and which he supposedly used to buy tobacco.

Two of Augustus’ children by his first marriage are buried in the Church cemetery, along with his second wife, Sebyl, who rests by his side. The last burial in the cemetery took place in the early 1940’s.

Former Richford Town Historian and Church member, Debbie Paul Williams, and who passed away in May of this year, was instrumental in organizing a group to assist in repairing old stones in the cemetery for the Church Bicentennial celebrated last year, as well as the memorial stone for Augustus. In addition to participation by the congregation, a partial underwriting was received by David Cooley.

Church member, Janice Merrill shared, “Debbie was a wonderful woman and a real champion of local history; she started the Facebook page, “Forgotten Northern Tioga County,” and added, “If she can see from Heaven, she is pleased with the dedication.”

A special guest at the dedication, Cheryl Gooch, Ph.D., a published author and Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY-Schenectady, attended the event. Dr. Gooch is researching slave history, and as it relates to the Martin Van Buren National Historic Site in Kinderhook, N.Y., located about 25 miles south of Albany.

Also attending the event was Ed Nizalowski, director of the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. Ed arrived at the dedication dressed in attire that would have been worn by farmers in the early 1800’s.

Nizalowski, who has compiled extensive research on African American history in Tioga County, remarked, “When Augustus came in 1818, he may have been dressed like I am today,” adding, “He was important to the community and lived a lot of years in Richford.”

Augustus’ date of birth and death will be updated in the near future since evidence from the Sept. 29, 1861 issue of the Owego Gazette indicates Augustus passed away that year, instead of the 1876 date engraved on the memorial. Data researched by Richford historians does show Augustus living in Richford as late as 1860, and as recorded for the 1860 Federal Census.

Northern Tioga County, N.Y. often feels forgotten, yet after erecting a new memorial stone in honor of Augustus Van Buren, and celebrating the Richford Congregational Church bicentennial last year, it is evident that the strength of the community endures and Richford, N.Y. history thrives.