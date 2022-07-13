Tioga County Deed Transfers

On June 30, 2022, property located at 2735 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Eugene and Betty Payne to Kevin Duchemin and Gabrielle Romanelli for $170,000.

On June 20, 2022, property located at 590 Dubois Rd., Tioga, from Gretchen Balshuweit to John Elmquist for $5,000.

On June 30, 2022, property located at 17 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Jason and Emily Dearin to Thomas and Janet Ciprich for $250,000.

On June 30, 2022, property located at 57 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Peter and Deanne Slyman to Congyu Wu for $250,000.

On June 30, 2022, property located at 49 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Lance and Nicole Scott to Oscar Villatoro for $189,900.

On June 30, 2022, property located at 243 Erie St., Village of Waverly, from Gail Sandroni to Jamie Mullen for $150,000.

On June 30, 2022, property located at 16 Larchment Rd., Town of Owego, from Dennis and Jennifer Bush to Matthew Benoit and Amanda Northrup for $255,000.

On July 1, 2022, property located at 140 Southside Dr., Village of Owego, from Brooks York to Caleb Decker for $132,900.

On July 1, 2022, property located at 127 Legge Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from East Stream Associates LLC to Keith Jastremsky for $91,900.

On July 1, 2022, property located at 215 Guiles Rd., Tioga, from Jan Wojcuich to Davona Parker for $305,000.

On July 1, 2022, property located at 173 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Fred and Diane Lounsbury to Jonathan McNamara for $257,000.

On July 5, 2022, property located at 20 1/2 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Scott and Karen Chase to Cassidy Realty NY LLC for $70,000.

On July 6, 2022, property located at 19 Billings Rd., Town of Owego, from Raymond Schulz to Kaitlynn Shultz for $85,000.