Readers’ Column for the week of July 3, 2022

If you want to raise chickens, that’s fine; but keep them on your own property and not wandering into the road.

~

I have two adjustable twin beds with mattresses and remotes that I would like to give away. They are both working. One mattress was never used and the other was seldom used; both have mattress covers on them. You need to pick them up. If interested, call (607) 725-2024.

~

I would just like to thank the Owego Police and the ambulance crew for helping me when I fell on Temple Street. I appreciate it very much!

~

People automatically assume if you have well water that it is pure water, but it depends on what’s in the surrounding area where they get the water. If it’s in a farming area and they have oil wells nearby, they can release sulfates into the air, which is as deadly as cyanide. Well water doesn’t necessarily mean it is pure water.

~

I understand why so many people are driving on McMaster Street, to avoid rough roads and traffic lights. Most of you are traveling the speed limit but a few are driving like you are on a speedway. Next time think about being considerate. Slow down, drive the speed limit; in the village it is 30 mph.

~

Why are so many people concerned about the WMBA star Brittney Griner? She’s a druggie and was caught with drugs. What do they expect?

~

Free Ice Cream at Ice Cream Works for all children under 18 on the Fourth of July!

~

A lot of us are wondering what is going on with Rossi’s Pizza? We thought it was going to be opening soon.

~

To the candidates running for office in November: I humbly request you keep the following in mind as you campaign; 1) if you insist on using robo-calls, please find someone who can make the caller ID read something other than “spam risk”. This is counterproductive and makes one wonder about you/your staff’s level of intelligence. I for one immediately erase your recorded messages that are left when I don’t answer. 2) Actually, it would be much better if you did not resort to robo-calls at all. I think I’m among a majority of folks that abhor them, especially when they come multiple times a day, sometimes back to back – from the same candidate, on a Sunday. If you are not going to hold a town hall to speak face to face to your voters, or even supply staff to call in person so a voter can ask questions or express concerns, at least skip this annoying trend. Again, this is counterproductive.

National Political Viewpoints

Trump Republicans don’t believe in the rule of law and are against democracy.

~

Hochul, the Supreme Court overturned your unconstitutional new gun laws. Too bad. There is a God!

~

Tell me once again that the Supreme Court does not make laws but they are making laws. It’s not their right; it’s the right of the people to vote the way they want to, not as the supreme wants to. They are not ruling on constitutionality, they are ruling on politics.

~

I’ve been thinking about the ongoing investigation of Jan. 6 and where the democrats have been hounding Donald Trump. What if the shoe was on the other foot? What if it was the republicans doing the same thing to the democrats that they have been doing to Donald Trump? They would be like, oh no, we wouldn’t want that! They are a bunch of hypocrites.

~

Women have no rights, no rights at all about abortion. What about the rights of the rest of the people? We don’t want to wear a seatbelt but you bureaucrats tell us we have to. You bureaucrats tell us when to go to bed! Get lost; leave the country! We’re tired of taking your orders.

~

Who gave the Supreme Court the right to tell the American people what they should do? We should get rid of every one of them. Next coming elections get rid of everybody and get rid of the Supreme Court. They are the enemies of the people. Get rid of them!

~

All this fighting about abortion is stupid and unnecessary! If you don’t want to have a baby, then use some protection. There are plenty available. Very few abortions are necessary.

~

I agree with the recent Supreme Court decision. The U.S. constitution does not guarantee a woman’s right to abortion and it never has.

~

So Dick’s Sporting Goods is willing to pay up to $4,000 if any of their employees need an abortion. Are you kidding me? You can’t be serious!

~

I’m still laughing at the comments this week on someone saying the republicans are to blame for the high prices and we have no plan to bring down gas prices and high inflation. My response would be that Biden needs to call President Trump because Trump would tell him how to lower gas prices and how to lower inflation; and while he has President Trump on the phone he should also ask him about reducing crime and securing our border, not flying migrants all over the country, how to get COVID out of this country and how to get people back to work.

~

It really amazes me on how different political views are. Facts are facts: Our America is literally being flushed down the toilet. It started on day one of this administration, canceling the pipeline and opening the borders. Businesses cannot get workers, by the time we pay to fill up, drive to work, what is left? Then we go to the grocery store in hopes to feed our families, if it’s on the shelf we are paying more than double. Our utilities are going out of sight, taxes, insurance, etc. Maybe we should have left the pipelines alone until we had a real plan in place! What I have seen in the news about the border is so inhumane. To the American people and to the immigrants, I cannot imagine what the immigrants who came here legally and worked and got their citizenship must think. While Americans have struggled to get through this pandemic, been made to vaccinate and the immigrants are still coming in, thousands everyday, not having to be tested or vaccinated, one has to wonder what other deadly infections they are bringing with them. We, the taxpayers, are paying to have them flown wherever. No one knows what the intentions are? FYI, I was never a Trump supporter, but during his administration we did not have the above issues. Americans are smart and most do not walk around with Rose Colored Glasses; this is our country and our forefathers fought for our freedom and rights. I want our children to have the same. God Bless America.

~

For all you retirees out there, and especially those who swear by Biden’s economic acuity, how’s that retirement annuity looking? As of this month, to date, vested funds have taken a 16% hit on annuity balances; fund balances, which may never recover in your retirement years, especially when regulations have mandatory distributions after age 70. Not only is this working backwards, the added increase on gas is now at 50% and 11% or more for groceries with no end in sight. Biden’s response is to continue with what hasn’t worked, emulating the Jimmy Carter years. Biden demonstrates he does not have the capacity to lead and make smart decisions. We have only 18 months in with another 30 to go to withstand seeing things go from bad to worse. Even when he leaves office, the mess he has created will not be able to pull off a 180. In 1981, with inflation at 13.5%, it took seven years to get inflation back to 3.7% and have full employment. It took a change of party and leadership to right the ship. When Trump left office he handed over a rate of inflation at 1.2%. Retirement accounts were performing well. Democrats want to point to COVID and a myriad of world issues. Biden’s problem is his short sightedness and inability to manage at multi-level’s, simultaneously. It worked while he stood at the podium for 36 years and in hindsight it now shows. As Obama who worked with him has pointed out, Joe has a tendency to “mess” things up. We are dealing with a person well past prime time of being the Leader of the Free World, which we deserve.

~

I’m wondering how a reader thinks we can get rid of Biden in November when he is not up for election. And we have no way to affect Pelosi as she’s from California.

~

Okay all you Trump bashers, since your precious Joe has been in office we’re experiencing ESCALATING inflation on everything, domestic violence is up, there is a lack of support for our police and military, the give-aways and illegals entering our country, and much more! None of this happened during the previous administration. You say Republicans Conservatives have no solutions. How about support, not defund, our police and military, close the southern border, re-open the XL and other pipelines, put our domestic oil producers back to work; and halt import of crude from other countries. In other words, THINK OF AMERICA FIRST!

~

I just have to say I’m baffled by the uproar over SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade. With all the uproar over gun violence I thought we were against the killing of innocent people in this country. I guess we are only against killing when the life of the person we are killing could have been prevented if we acted responsibly in the first place. Do we no longer teach people where babies come from and how they are made? In a country where everyone can easily obtain artificial means of contraception cheaply or for free, I’m not sure how we end up with so many innocent lives to snuff out by abortion anyway. It appears that Planned Parenthood has failed miserably, they always point out their education programs as a reason they are so needed. The reason Planned Parenthood exists is to ensure that minorities, like poor people, under-educated people and those who only complete high school or drop out, Blacks and Hispanics don’t keep procreating. While this goal is disgusting, irreprehensible and completely vile, it is what Margaret Sanger envisioned when getting Planned Parenthood started.

~

This is to the person who asked, “Haven’t you Trump supporters ever been lied to?” Of course we have, we have all lived through the Obama, Biden, Clinton administration, and the mainstream media that went from reporting the news to making up the news to help the democratic party and to brainwash people into thinking socialism and communism are benevolent forms of government

~

I was just wondering why someone thinks Republicans would offer solutions to the problems Biden has caused. Republicans had the solutions, and then Joe got into office and signed executive orders right and left to get rid of them. Joe and his party of hatred for America and Americans caused the problems, and they are blissful about it, and won’t ever change a thing.

~

The person who is asking Republicans to come up with a plan for the high gas prices, it is as simple as this – OPEN THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE back up!

~

To the person that wrote in that they don’t understand Trump supporters, well I don’t understand you Democrats! You are the most irrational people! 33% of you still support Biden, why? I have a vision of a Republican ad: People falling off airplanes in Afghanistan, hordes of people crossing the border in the southwest, empty baby food shelves, sky high prices at the grocery store, and gas station signs at $5 a gallon and our economy is in a shambles. What has Biden done, nothing that I can think of that is good, only bad. The man in the White House should be impeached for not keeping our country safe and prosperous! And to you 33%, that still support him, what are you thinking? And to “What is wrong with people,” and just what did Trump do to destroy this country? Where is the beef, where is your proof? Oh, I forget, Democrats don’t need proof; you’re guilty if they say you are! Biden sold us out to Russia, Ukraine and China, for kickback! Put that in your pipe and smoke it!

~

I’ve watched many of the political hearings and it’s obvious that Mr. Trump lost the election. The witnesses have been forthcoming and truthful. I’m glad the public has the opportunity to see just how corrupt and deceptive the republicans have become. Mr. Trump is nothing more than a sore loser; President Biden is our president.

~

The Supreme Court ruled last Thursday morning that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot use the “Clean Air Act” to make rules limiting how the United States generates electricity and uses energy. The EPA has made rules as in ending the use of coal-fired power generation, rules that limit when, where and how oil companies vest into new and existing wells. Decisions that find us unable to have oil producers produce and refine the oil in the ground. Current and accumulative years of over-regulation have left the industry unable to reinvest with current EPA regulations with favorable ability to re-coop investor funding. Funding which derives from the many large stockholders who manage the returns on investments and which fund large and small public, corporate and governmental retirement accounts. It will also have an effect on the EPA when they step in and determine a stream on a private property as public protected areas under their control. It now stands that the EPA must now have to seek congressional approval to implement legal regulations affecting public and private domains on environmental and energy use. The elected to D.C. now have to step up do their job and take ownership of the policies they put forth and vote up or down. The ability of other departments and regulators such are the Treasury Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is also on notice by this epic decision. The elected will now actually need to account for just not their vote, but the budgets to support their votes. And finally, accountability for outcomes of their actions to the voters, it’s about time.