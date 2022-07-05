Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Financial Independence Classes

Do you find yourself struggling to choose which bills to pay? Do you wish to take a vacation or purchase a home? Do you want to feel some financial freedom?

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. has declared July Financial Independence month. Join them to learn how to gain financial independence through a series of interactive presentations.

Presentations will cover our relationships with money, credit and debt, predatory lenders, personal savings and spending plans, investing, how to practice what we learn, and more.

This opportunity will be offered every Friday in July beginning on July 8 at the following locations; from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, located at 435 Chemung St. in Waverly.

Participants that attend all four sessions will receive a $100 gift card. If you can’t attend all four sessions, participants will still have a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to learn more and to reserve your seat today.