Parade and BBQ conclude Fourth festivities in Candor on Monday

Parade and BBQ conclude Fourth festivities in Candor on MondayA good reminder! Photo by Wendy Post.

Posted By: psadvert July 5, 2022

On Monday morning, the annual parade and the BBQ that followed concluded the Fourth of July festivities held in Candor, N.Y. throughout the weekend, and beginning last Thursday.

 

Parade and BBQ concludes Fourth festivities in Candor

Candor’s Fourth of July parade was very patriotic. Photo by Wendy Post.

Here are a few photos from the event, and you can view more in our upcoming print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.

Parade and BBQ concludes Fourth festivities in Candor

The Ladies from Hell Pipe Band / Penn York Highlanders, participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.

Parade and BBQ concludes Fourth festivities in Candor

A lot of patriotism displayed during Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.

Parade and BBQ concludes Fourth festivities in Candor

A record number of fire departments participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.

Parade and BBQ concludes Fourth festivities in Candor

Patriotic horses and their riders participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.

Parade and BBQ concludes Fourth festivities in Candor

First responders participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Parade and BBQ conclude Fourth festivities in Candor on Monday"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*