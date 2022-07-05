Parade and BBQ conclude Fourth festivities in Candor on Monday

A good reminder! Photo by Wendy Post.
July 5, 2022
On Monday morning, the annual parade and the BBQ that followed concluded the Fourth of July festivities held in Candor, N.Y. throughout the weekend, and beginning last Thursday.
Candor’s Fourth of July parade was very patriotic. Photo by Wendy Post.
Here are a few photos from the event, and you can view more in our upcoming print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.
The Ladies from Hell Pipe Band / Penn York Highlanders, participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.
A lot of patriotism displayed during Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.
A record number of fire departments participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.
Patriotic horses and their riders participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.
First responders participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. Photo by Wendy Post.
