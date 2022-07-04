Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Michael D. Beierle, age 29 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court. Beierle was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Sarafina M. Thorton, age 28 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant, Fugitive from Justice from the State of Pennsylvania. Thorton was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail pending extradition to the State of Pennsylvania.

Brian M. Wickware, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Facilitate Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Violation) following a traffic stop. Wickware was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kyle R. Peppard, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for a Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor) after investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on East Main Street. Peppard was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cody D. Florance, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Uninspected Vehicle (Violation), following a traffic stop. Florance was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Keenan J. Glover, age 22 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Glover was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Lucas J. Mattison, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting at Auto Zone on Church Street. Mattison was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.