Happiness Depends on the Quality of Our Thoughts

June, the happy month for Celebrating Fathers Day, International Yoga Day, the Summer Solstice, the Strawberry Festival and the newest addition, Juneteenth. More than ever people are searching for happiness in spirituality.

The essence of spirituality is to have a loving nature and to give everyone an experience of having received something valuable from you. Yet, we remain detached and energized, knowing we are not doing anything – God is! This keeps us in a positive state of mind, aware to look for the beauty and benefit in everything.

We are realizing we are more than meets our eyes in the mirror. What we see is not what we are; we see the form not the content, the body not the soul, the matter not the mind. The world tells us and wants us to believe we are what we see. That’s why the awakening of spirit and the flowering of our spirituality means we have to keep reminding ourselves, a hundred times a day, I am a soul – not a body, I am an eternal spirit – not a perishable piece of meat. I am quality, not quantity. I am.

In profound moments, we innately know this is true, but we forget. Do not underestimate your inner strengths. When I remember I am a spiritual being with immense power, I can break through limitations of the body, age, roles and opinions of others. Otherwise, freedom is not possible; if we are not free, we cannot be truly happy.

The happiness of our life depends on our state of mind and on the quality of our thoughts. Positivity is a choice. I have decided to be happy because it is good for my health. Just as we feed the body every day to make it strong and healthy, feed the soul daily so it can face everything effectively.

Awareness, self-reflection, spiritual study, love for God, continual learning and performing right actions are the nourishments for the soul. Happiness comes from within when we train the mind to see the good in everything. I don’t need to look for happiness. It has nothing to do with the outside world. Happiness is something I am and it comes from the way I think.

It’s like having spiritual cataract surgery for the third eye, to remove the old lens clouded over from past mistakes and negativity of body consciousness and replace it with a new clear lens, full of spiritual knowledge and wisdom. Looking at the external world and situations through this renewed spiritual eye of knowledge we see the inner beauty of the self and others. We see the panorama clearly and make intelligent and right decisions, and the world is seen as a happy place to live.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)