Tioga County Veterans participate in Moving Wall ceremony in Elmira

Posted By: By Wendy Post June 30, 2022

On June 29, 2022, Tioga County Veterans participated in an opening ceremony of the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall, which will now remain in place at Eldridge Park in Elmira until Monday at 4 p.m., and will be open 24/7.

We will have more on this in Sunday’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. 

Vietnam Veterans participate in Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall at Eldridge Park in Elmira, N.Y. The Wall will remain on display, 24/7, until Monday at 4 p.m. (Photo by Wendy Post)

