A Dual Show: Lasky and Wayman

Gallery 41, located on Lake Street in Owego, is excited to introduce the July Guest artists, photographer Joshua Lasky and potter Al Wayman. This show will be at Owego’s Gallery Forty-One July 1 – 30, with an opening reception on First Friday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lasky’s journey for photography began when he and his wife, Alisha, had been talking about getting a better camera in hopes of documenting their growing children. In 2014, Lasky surprised her with a camera for Christmas. Unfortunately they had found out it wasn’t so easy to learn, and they put it down.

Somewhere down the road Lasky picked it up again and bought some books on photography.

Lasky stated, “I consumed myself with anything that would help me learn and I developed an extreme love for the art, and haven’t stopped creating since.”

Lasky doesn’t know where photography will take him in the future, but for now he feels like he is going down the right path.

He added, “My biggest hope is to create honesty in all my work and to establish photos that will last generations.”

Al Wayman is joining this show as a skilled potter from Northern Pennsylvania. He was born near the historic little railroad town of Susquehanna, Pa. and received his AFA from Keystone Collage in 1996, and a Bachelors Degree in ceramics from Marywood University in 2001. Wayman also worked an apprenticeship at Wild Flower Pottery in Thompson, Pa.

Creek Road Pottery LLC was started in 2016, and Wayman has been creating and selling functional gas fired ceramics to the local community and online.

Swing by Gallery 41 to check out this work! July hours are the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information can be found at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, www.galleryfortyone.com, or by calling (607) 687-2876.