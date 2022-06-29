Readers’ Column for the week of June 26, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I would like to congratulate the Newark Valley Middle school students who participated in the end of the year talent show. The kids were amazing and very talented! Congratulations to the staff who helped organize this event. They did an excellent job. The kids were very well prepared. We are looking forward to next year’s show.

This is in response to the lady that needs a sewing machine. I have one that has a new Singer head and in an old fashioned cabinet. It would take a couple guys to get it out of the house because I am elderly and have given up lifting sewing machines. Call 687-2905.

If the person was wondering what the purpose of a nature preserve is, maybe you could go down there and ask the three deer and the bluebirds I saw yesterday what the purpose of a nature preserve is.

Free Ice Cream at Ice Cream Works on the 4th of July for all children 18 and under. Sponsored by Owego VFW and Ice Cream Works.

This is for all the people that write into this column. What I see are two completely opposite views. One is basically the truth of the idea of the normal people of this country. The other one is a complete repeat of what they say in the media. Completely brainwashed, everything they say is what the media tells them to think and say. How about turning off the TV and looking around the world out your front door? You will see that everything they are telling you is a bunch of crap. Get your head together, out of our butt, and look around. This is America, the freedom to do whatever you want, however you want, and whenever you want.

You think your gasoline bills are high. If you heat with oil you are in for a shock! My oil budget went up from $200 a month to almost $400. Lots of luck, keep warm!

I’m reaching out to the sheriff’s office or the state police with the 4th of July coming up. There is a residence in Apalachin that has been setting off fireworks for three weeks now and I know the 4th of July will be terrible. This is not a place to be setting off fireworks. Please, please patrol!

In most cases people could look up something themselves in an obvious place quicker than asking on social media and checking back several times for an answer. Then they get snippy when someone points it out.

Months of planning, generous donations from local organizations, past experience of the team of merchants and locals and in particular Wendy Post, Pat Hansen, the Historic Owego Marketplace members, the Chamber of Commerce, the local schools, community organizations, entertainers, bus transport, the wide media coverage and the hundreds, should I say thousands of local and area-wide residents who enthusiastically and happily came, even ‘dancing in the cold air and misty rain’ on Saturday, and so many more who put on and participated in an amazing Festival this year; MANY LOVING CONGRATULATIONS for a very wonderful and successful event, and may we have another one next year!

I heard that one of the clerks in the Village of Newark Valley is leaving. We do not need a staff of three in the office! I think with families struggling and with what’s going on with the economy the village should step up and do their part and try to cut costs to the village taxpayers. It would be one way to offset what is and what will be spent on energy bills now and in the future. If you have an opinion, let it be heard! To the Mayor and Board members, do the right thing and put the taxpayers first regarding this matter.

The Canawanna Nature Preserve is more than just the lawns that the Village of Owego DPW and other property owners do an excellent job of maintaining. The Canawanna Nature Preserve consists of the pollinator and a butterfly garden on West Front Street, the wildlife habitat improvement native plants that help birds and small mammals, the bluebird houses to attract and help New York State’s official bird, the bat houses to help bats survive and eat insects, the wildlife habitat improvement hedge along Water Street. The Canawanna Nature Preserve also consists of a series of trails through the wooded area to view the plants and animals there. I’d like to thank last week’s commenter for noticing the nice sign and hope that they find and enjoy the wildlife improvement things that the sign represents.

With families struggling from high energy prices, it’s time for our so-called leadership in Tioga County to give us some relief and take the tax off propane, fuel oil, kerosene, and coal. Do the right thing for the taxpayers!

The Village of Owego DPW and three private property owners in Canawanna do a great job of taking care of the property there. The grass grows so fast that in the spring it needs to be cut short at times. It’s grown over an inch since last week.

Allow me to introduce you to “Sir Richard the foolhardy”. Reining from his kingdom, once again he proclaims, “And remember, we are only here to have fun.” And have fun he did! Why with the alcohol, drugs, tobacco and other vices how could you not have fun. Let’s work just a little bit so we can buy the fun items mentioned. A little later, oops, we’re married and pregnant. Oops, this marriage kid thing isn’t working out, divorce, then child support. Oh no, not me, proclaimed the foolhardy. So our prince works under the table for cash so he can show no income, hence no child support; sounds like fun to him, not so much for his children. Once the children are of age, our hero will actually take a job or two. Fast-forward to the Social Security age for our prince and the measly monthly amount of such received, because very few earning months are on the books. Come to find out that our hero, deemed poor and disadvantaged, has a free cell phone and some darn good free healthcare and dental care. As a matter of fact the coverage is much better than 90% of people in employee-sponsored plans. Our hero is able to get all this, and more, for free. Oh, it’s free to him, but not to those who played by the rules. Can someone please explain to me how this is fair or makes any sense at all? Once again I feel like a fool.

I am certain an incredible amount of time, energy and planning went into this year’s Strawberry Festival. In my 40 years experience this was the best one yet! Hearty congratulations to all! A HUGE variety of strawberry treats! Wash stations! Long parade! Clean! A nice selection of vendors / entertainment / business participants, etc.! THANKS! You are appreciated, one and all.

The article on the local news wasn’t clear regarding the feral cat problem in “The Flats”. It seems to stem from one location? Has the property owner been approached to find out what’s going on? Could it be some elderly person who has neither the physical stamina nor the funds to take care of whatever is the attraction to this property for these poor creatures? How about offering to lend a neighborly hand instead of calling local TV “news” stations?

National Political Viewpoints

I cannot believe the people Biden is blaming for the mess the United States is in right now. I’d love to list them all here for those of you who voted for Biden, but it would take up two full pages and I want to be courteous and let other people call in their comments. This man has not a clue what he is doing to the American people.

I don’t understand you Trumpsters, it is simply this; haven’t you ever been lied to before? Have you ever been out in the real world? It’s evil and it’s crooked; yeah, you have been fooled, you’ve been tricked, you’ve been deceived. Don’t you people get it? The bottom line is this, you truly know Trump is not good, but you simply don’t want to admit that you were wrong; you were tricked. Trump lied and should be in jail!

In November, let’s take back the house, the senate, and get rid of Pelosi, Schumer and Biden so this country will survive.

If anybody out there wants to feel more intelligent, just watch The View for a few minutes. I’ve never seen a bunch of more ignorant and hateful people in my life, and to believe some people are buying what they are selling. They are pathetic! It’s America so we allow them to be on TV, we won’t censor you like the democrats try to do.

Hey republicans, instead of blaming Biden for high gas prices and high inflation why don’t you quit whining and come up with a plan that will help reduce gas prices and to reduce the inflation. Oh yeah, that’s right, you guys don’t have any plans. All you do is blame everybody else.

For the people that say the police are your enemy, they are not; they are your friends. The enemy is the shooters out there that break into stores and shoot people just because they want to. They are your enemy. Get rid of the enemy; help the police.

I think if you had to sign your name at the bottom of this column you wouldn’t see any Biden supporters. The man is a fool. He’s ruining our country.

I just have to say, what is wrong with people? Donald Trump did his best to destroy this country. How can anybody support him?

Newsflash. Janet Yellen predicts inflation will slow. Maybe the democrats see what is in store for them in the November elections and continue lying, as they always do. Jimmy Carter was a horrible president, but at least he could deliver a serious sentence without a serious flaw. The Biden administration, from Joe on down, is the dumbest, crooked, most incompetent group of politicians I have ever seen in over 50 years. They need to be permanently retired from public service and sent to a funny farm in Mexico or Venezuela with the rest of the socialists and communists.

Does anyone know where I could buy a pair of those rose colored glasses that Biden wears? I could sure use a couple pairs.

President Trump always talked to reporters constantly and always had answers. With Biden, anytime a reporter asks him a question he seems to be shuffled off by the Easter Bunny or one of his kids or his wife. Why the difference?

We are in the biggest transfer of wealth in U.S. history. Medicare, with your tax dollars, paid hospitals for every patient admitted with a positive COVID test, and even those admitted with something like appendicitis or a broken leg. For every patient successfully treated for COVID, hospitals got $13,000; but for every patient who ended up on a ventilator the amount shot up to $39,000.

The Biden solution is to blame and vilify. Now he is vilifying Big Oil, those who tried to build the XL Pipeline. Biden accused Big Oil of greedily making profits at the expense of Americans. Profits are the product of people’s work! First, Biden confiscates 28% of profits, the world’s highest corporate tax rate. After state taxes, then the profits are paid out as dividends to (1) Pension Funds, (2) Individual savings plans, and (3) Individuals. To the individuals, Biden adds a 20% Capital gains tax. You get taxed TWICE! Biden and his masters confiscate over 50% of what people work for, and, with risk, invest in. On June 14 the Chevron CEO wrote Biden a letter with a 10-point plan to ease American suffering at the gas pump. CEO Javier identified how Biden’s executive orders and other administrative actions taken just after his inauguration had kneecapped the industry. The president and members of his administration were invited to meet this past week with the energy industry. Mr. President, if you won’t do anything constructive, then sit down and eat your pudding. Stop with the vilification, ultra MAGA hate spew and creating of enemies, i.e. domestic terrorists. Neither Biden nor a representative attended the meeting. I’m a Democrat and I’m here for the little people.