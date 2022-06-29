Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 9, 2022, property located at 356 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from James Darrow to Cindy Williams for $30,000.

On June 9, 2022, property located at 427 Front St., Village of Owego, from Chester and Lori Richardson III to Moira Ashleigh for $151,000.

On June 10, 2022, property located at 1160 N. Ketchumville Rd., Town of Berkshire, from James and Nancy Riffanacht to Matthew and Christina Noble for $325,000.

On June 10, 2022, property located at 7 Wilcox Estate Dr., Town of Barton, from Paul Jacobs to Phillip Hornbuckler Jr. for $400,000.

On June 10, 2022, property located at 116 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Christiane Meyer to Bianca Pryor for $115,000.

On June 10, 2022, property located at 64 Gail Dr., Tioga, from Francis and Ashley Lavore to Dennis and Lisa Curatolo for $245,000.

On June 10, 2022, property located at 3 Megan Dr., Town of Owego, from Brian and Kathryn Kromhout to Matthew Deane and Virginia Kromhout for $200,000.

On June 10, 2022, property located a 1798 E. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Jeremy Rapp to Ernest and Sally Spencer for $135,000.

On June 13, 2022, property located at 42 Van Woert Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kevin and Brianne Evans to Richard Gaisser Jr. and Mary Kate Murphy for $280,000.

On June 13, 2022, property located at 1163 Allen Glen Rd., Town of Owego, from Gerald and Gail Rhodes to Ethan Ripic and Abigail Easton for $190,000.

On June 13, 2022, property located at 15 Jennifer Lane, Town of Owego, from Katelyn Muggeo to Joseph Grosso for $180,000.

On June 13, 2022, property located at 15 Stowell Ave., Village of Candor, from Frank and Connie Cook to Jennifer and Joshua Oakes for $130,000.

On June 13, 2022, property located at 170 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Joseph and Kathryn Sears to Kevin Papendick and Mary Lou Szalach for $100,000.

On June 13, 2022, property located at 329 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Austin Rentals LLC to Tioga Junction LLC for $540,000.

On June 13, 2022, property located at 591 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Barton, from Desisti Properties LLC to Silber Desisti LLC for $1,500,000.

On June 14, 2022, property located at 85 Tara Lee Dr., Town of Owego, from Kevin Vestel and Laura Manley to Devin and Marguerite Vestel for $42,440.67.

On June 14, 2022, property located at Van Hook Road, Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Christopher and Bridget Meade for $46,000.

On June 14, 2022, property located at State Route 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Melita Nagerl to Gregory and Jennifer Carrier for $32,000.

On June 14, 2022, property located at 15 Newberry Dr., Town of Owego, from Michael George As Atty. in Fact, Edith George By Atty. in Fact to Vian and Tahir Mayi and Asma Mohammed for $160,000.

On June 15, 2022, property located at 5461 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Arthur Meade to Caleb Goodrich and Alexandra Middendorf for $235,000.