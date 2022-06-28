Owego man charged with murder in connection with 62-year-old Tioga woman’s death

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on Thursday of a man allegedly connected to a murder. According to a release from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, John R. Prentice Jr., age 40 of Owego, N.Y. was charged with murder in the second degree in connection to the death of Laurie Hawthorne, age 62 of Tioga, N.Y.

On June 19, deputies were called to 184 Campbell Hill Rd. in the Town of Tioga after a report of a deceased woman found inside of a home. The sheriff’s office said Hawthorne’s body had two gunshot wounds.

In a press release from the Sheriff’s office, there was no mention of a possible motive or if Hawthorn and Prentice Jr. knew each other.

Prentice Jr. was brought to the Tioga County Jail Division to await CAP Court Arraignment.